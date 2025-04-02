Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armed police were called to St Leonards after reports that a man was spotted with a knife.

Sussex Police said officers, including firearms units, were sent to Battle Road at 4.20pm on Tuesday (April 1).

They had received reports that a man had been assaulted in the area, police added.

The incident caused part of the road to be shut, with the AA saying the B2159 in Battle Road was closed both ways from Menzies Road to Blackman Avenue as police attended the scene.

Police

Bus services also had to be diverted, Stagecoach said, with services 319, 322, 324 and 1066 being diverted via Sedlescombe Road North, Old Harrow Road and Ashbrook Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man having been assaulted in Battle Road, Hastings, at 4.20pm on Tuesday (April 1).

“Officers, including firearms units, were sent to the scene following concerns that a man may have been in possession of a knife.

“When officers arrived on scene the suspect had left.

“A man sustained a injury to his head, not reported to have been caused by a knife, and he was treated by ambulance.”