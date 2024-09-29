Police said a driver was arrested after reports of a car accident in Hastings on Friday evening (September 27).

On Friday night, AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said Harold Road was blocked at 5pm. AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to rolled over car on Harold Road both ways from Dudley Road to Godwin Road. Affecting Stagecoach bus service 321.”

Sussex Police told this newspaper on Sunday, September 29: “Police were called to a collision between a car and parked cars in New Road, Hastings, at around 6.30pm on Friday (27 September). No serious injuries were reported. The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while over the alcohol limit, but was later released with no further action taken following an evidential breath test.”