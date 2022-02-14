Arun's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start this week:
• A27, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush, lane closures and traffic signals for survey works.
• A27, from 8.30pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Causeway to Crossbush, temporary traffic signals for barrier inspections.
• A27, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush to Arundel roundabout, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.
• A27, from 9pm February 28 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Road Hammerpot, lane closure for works by Openreach. National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.