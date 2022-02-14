Arun road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Arun's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Monday, 14th February 2022, 4:27 pm

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start this week:

A27, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush, lane closures and traffic signals for survey works.

Arun road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

• A27, from 8.30pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Causeway to Crossbush, temporary traffic signals for barrier inspections.

• A27, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush to Arundel roundabout, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 9pm February 28 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Road Hammerpot, lane closure for works by Openreach. National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

