Arun's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start this week:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• A27, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush, lane closures and traffic signals for survey works.

Arun road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

• A27, from 8.30pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Causeway to Crossbush, temporary traffic signals for barrier inspections.

• A27, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush to Arundel roundabout, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.