Arundel A29 road back open after issue

Published 21st Mar 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 15:43 BST
There were temporary traffic lights in Arundel, West Sussex due to an issue.

West Sussex drivers were warned of potential delays on the A29, as temporary traffic lights had been put in place to address a gully defect on March 21.

The affected area ran from Park Lane to Mill Road in Slindon.

On March 21, a statement from West Sussex Highways read: "A29 Park Lane to Mill Road, Slindon. Two-way temporary traffic lights will be put in place later today due to a defective gully until it can be repaired on Monday.

(Stock image from Sussex World)
(Stock image from Sussex World)

"We will keep you updated. Delays possible.”

On Tuesday March 25, West Sussex Highways announced an update on their X page. It said: “A29 Park Lane to Mill Road, Slindon update... This is now open.”

