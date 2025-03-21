Arundel A29 road back open after issue
West Sussex drivers were warned of potential delays on the A29, as temporary traffic lights had been put in place to address a gully defect on March 21.
The affected area ran from Park Lane to Mill Road in Slindon.
On March 21, a statement from West Sussex Highways read: "A29 Park Lane to Mill Road, Slindon. Two-way temporary traffic lights will be put in place later today due to a defective gully until it can be repaired on Monday.
"We will keep you updated. Delays possible.”
On Tuesday March 25, West Sussex Highways announced an update on their X page. It said: “A29 Park Lane to Mill Road, Slindon update... This is now open.”
