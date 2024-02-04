Arundel crash: road closed after incident on A27 at West Sussex market town
There have been reports of a crash at Arundel this morning (Sunday, February 4).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Chichester Road Westbound from The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout) to A284 Arundel By Pass.”
The collision was first reported at 11.07am and the AA Traffic News live map is showing heavy traffic on the A27 alomg Chichester Road.