Trains are running at normal speed once again in the Arundel area this evening (Thursday, May 30) after an earlier fault was reported that had caused delays.

Southern announced on X at 5.30pm: “The onsite engineers have rectified the fault and trains are running at usual speed in this area. You may still see delays in the Arundel area whilst the team work to get trains back on time. Please continue to leave extra time and check your journey, before you travel.”

The problem was first reported by Southern at 2.14pm who said: “We’ve been advised of a problem with the safety phone equipment at level crossings in the Arundel area. This means that trains will need to stop on approach to the level crossings and then proceed at much slower speeds over each one.”

Southern said they were ‘very sorry’ for the delay the issue would cause to travellers’ journeys.

They added: “This will impact a number of routes, such as Chichester, Horsham, Worthing. Network Rail manage level crossing equipment. We’re working closely with them to make sure the fault is fixed as quickly as possible.” People can visit www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/live-map to see how their journey has been affected.

At 3.48pm Southern said services that run between London Victoria and Southampton Central/Bognor Regis via Horsham, as well as Barnham to Bognor Regis, would ‘pick up delays’ in the area that includes Amberley, Pulborough, Billingshurst and Christ’s Hospital.