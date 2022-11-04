Pictures taken of the village show heavy flooding in the area with the rising water covering most of the grassland and the road.

The flooding comes after a flood alert was issued for the area as well as many other areas across Sussex by the Met Office on Thursday, November 3.

At 8.04am on Friday, November 4, The Met office said: “The River Ouse remains very high through Barcombe, following Thursday's heavy rain.

Barcombe Mills, pic by Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

"River levels are currently falling, but flood impacts will continue to affect a small number of properties in Barcombe Mills and at the Anchor Inn, with Barcombe Mills Road and Anchor Lane likely to be impassable.

"Flood water will continue to be extensive through fields.

"In the early hours of Friday another 15mm of rain was recorded, and the upper Ouse near Ardingly is rising again.

"This will likely slow the fall in water level at Barcombe, possibly causing a slight rise Friday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of Barcombe Mills has become impassable following severe flooding in the area due to consistent heavy rain. Pic by Eddie Mitchell

"A dry day Friday should see the river return to a more normal level by Saturday 05/11/2022.

"However, 25mm of rain forecast for Sunday, could cause some further flooding. Please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding, including Barcombe Mills Road. Flood protection products are recommended to be installed in Barcombe, if you have them.