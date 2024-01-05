BREAKING

Barcombe Mills Road still closed after dramatic drone photos show extent of flooding

A road is still closed in Barcombe this evening (Friday, January 5) after dramatic drone photos were sent to this newspaper on Wednesday.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th Jan 2024, 17:59 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 18:04 GMT
People can see the photo gallery here.

AA Traffic News www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed due to flooding on Barcombe Mills Road both ways between A26 and High Street.”