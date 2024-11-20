Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a serious barn fire, which reportedly involved gas cylinders.

On Tuesday, November 19, a statement from Southern Rail read: “We have been made aware of a fire near the railway suspected to involve gas cylinders between Barnham and Chichester. Trains in this area will go slower then usual in this area, but for now, some lines are closed.”

The incident caused trains to face delays, cancellations and alterations when running on the routes in both directions from Brighton to Bognor Regis/Southampton, Central/Portsmouth London Victoria and Southampton Central.

However, within two hours, Southern Rail released a statement announcing that disruption caused by this incident had ‘now ended. no further trains are affected by this incident.’

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been approached by Sussex World for a statement on the incident.

More updates are to follow, stay in the loop with Sussex World.