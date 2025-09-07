Battle 10k: Full details of road closures today

Several roads in Battle will be closed this morning (Sunday, September 7) while the town’s 10k race takes place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Battle 10k (BBB10K) kicks off at 10am.

To ensure safety of the runners, various roads around the town will be closed until approximately midday.

A spokesperson for the BBB10K said: “All times below are approximate and you should expect delays on most roads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Battle High Street. Photo: Google Street View

The following roads will be shut off to traffic, according to the organisers:

Battle High Street – closed from 9.25am to 9.40am, and 9.50am to 10.30am.

From 10.30am, stop-go boards will operate one way traffic, according to the organisers, so expect delays.

Upper Lake & Lower Lake – closed from 9.50am to 10.30am;

Powdermill Lane – closed from 9.55am to 10.40am;

Catsfield Road (Horns Corner to North Trade Road) from 10.10am to 10.50am;

“We will open the roads as soon as it is safe to do so,” the BBB10K spokesperson added.

"Please be aware runners may still be making their way around the course even when we re-open, so please drive with caution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of our marshals and members are volunteers, giving up their time to support the community, so please be kind and patient.”

Battle Hill is also currently closed for five weeks to facilitate for SGN works.

The BBB10k spokesperson said: “It is unfortunate that this year, we will also be contending with the Battle Hill road closure and would like to reach out to Battle residents and ask for their support and understanding.

"Please be aware that ours in a long standing event, for which we apply for the road closure months in advance and it is very disappointing to us that the Battle Hill closure coincides with our event.”