Battle bus services diverted in East Sussex due to month-long gas works

Stagecoach South East has announced that Battle bus services 95, 384 and 1066 are being diverted.

A message at www.stagecoachbus.com said the A2100 Battle Hill will be closed from Monday, September 1, until Wednesday, October 8, while SGN carries out works to upgrade the gas main.

The message said: “We understand that these works combined with the ongoing works taking place on the A21 Queensway Gateway project are going to have a major impact on our services and have worked closely with East Sussex County Council to create revised timetables for services 95, 384 & 1066 for the duration of these diversions so we can continue to provide these services with as little disruption as possible.”

The company said services 1066 & 384 will divert via Upper Church Road, Sedlescombe Road North, The A21 and Marley Lane in both directions, observing all stops.

A2100 Battle Hill will be closed from Monday, September 1, until Wednesday, October 8. Photo: Google Street View

The message said: “Service 1066 journeys to and from Claverham College will continue along Battle Road before serving the first stop in Telford Road and diverting non-stop to Claverham College via Castleham Industrial Estate, Queensway, Combe Valley Way, Haven Brook Avenue, Ninfield and Catsfield. The afternoon journey from Claverham College will follow the same diversion in reverse.

“Service 95 will divert via Harrow Lane, Sedlescombe Road North, The A21 and Marley Lane in both directions observing all stops.

“Whilst the revised timetables are in operation Service 95 will be unable to serve Watermill Lane and Morgan Close in Sidley. Services 95 & 1066 will be unable to serve the section of route between Beauport Park and Battle Railway Station.”

The company said ESCC’s FlexiBus service will be available to customers in this area and can be booked by calling 01273 078203 or via the RidePingo app.

Stagecoach added: “We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of these diversions which are beyond our control, Please follow @StagecoachSE on X for regular service updates.”