Beachy Head Road closed: weather conditions shut route between Warren Hill and Birling Gap
A road is closed at Bilring Gap this evening (Wednesday, January 3).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed due to weather conditions on Beachy Head Road both ways between Warren Hill and Birling Gap.”
The closure was first reported at about 12.50pm.
UPDATE: The AA live map is showing that the road is clear now.