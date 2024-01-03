BREAKING

Beachy Head Road closed: weather conditions shut route between Warren Hill and Birling Gap

A road is closed at Bilring Gap this evening (Wednesday, January 3).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 17:41 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 18:06 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed due to weather conditions on Beachy Head Road both ways between Warren Hill and Birling Gap.”

The closure was first reported at about 12.50pm.

UPDATE: The AA live map is showing that the road is clear now.