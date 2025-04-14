Bexhill crash: road partially blocked after reports of collision

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 18:20 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 19:02 BST
A road is partially blocked in Bexhill this evening (Monday, April 14) after reports of a collision.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is heavy traffic on Devonshire Road due to a crash affecting both directions at St Leonards Road.

The incident was first reported at 4.42pm.

UPDATE: As of 7pm, the live map is showing that the road is clear.

