Bexhill crash: road partially blocked after reports of collision
A road is partially blocked in Bexhill this evening (Monday, April 14) after reports of a collision.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is heavy traffic on Devonshire Road due to a crash affecting both directions at St Leonards Road.
The incident was first reported at 4.42pm.
UPDATE: As of 7pm, the live map is showing that the road is clear.
