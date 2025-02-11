A section of a main road in Bexhill is closed to traffic for a year due to major works being carried out.

Gas distribution company, SGN, started the work in Cooden Drive on February 3.

It said the works are expected to take up to a year, with the section of road not opening until February 2026.

The AA has also put out a warning to motorists about the road closure.

On its traffic bulletin, it said: “No through traffic allowed due to gas main work on B2182 Cooden Drive both ways between Cooden Sea Road and South Cliff Avenue.”

Bradley Barlow, spokesperson for SGN, said: “We're replacing our gas network in Cooden Drive, Bexhill from February 2025. This project will replace old metal gas pipes with new plastic PE pipe to ensure the local community continues to receive a safe and reliable gas supply following multiple gas leaks in the area.

“This is a complex engineering project due to a high pressure gas transmission main running parallel to the gas main we are replacing. Because of this, we need to dig up Cooden Drive on the opposite side of the road to the high pressure gas main.

“For everyone's safety around our work area and to work as quickly as possible, we'll need to temporarily close the road on a rolling basis, starting at its junction with South Cliff Avenue. We'll move our road closure with us as we progress along the road to the roundabout at Cooden Sea Road. We'll be upgrading the gas services of properties on this side of the road as we go. We expect this phase of work to last approximately six months.

“Once the first phase of work is completed, we'll move over to the other side of the road, upgrading the services of more properties. For everyone's safety, we'll need to install temporary two-way traffic lights around our work area. This phase of our work is estimated to last approximately six months.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience caused by this work.”