Works are being carried out on a Bexhill road to make it less prone to flooding, highways chiefs have announced.

The drainage works in Westcourt Drive started on Monday (January 6) and a diversion route has been put in place for drivers.

The area has flooded several times in the last couple of years.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “Works will be carried out from Monday, January 6 to Friday, January 17 between 9am and 4pm. These works involve replacing damaged drainage pipework to alleviate flooding in this area.

Westcourt Drive in Bexhill

“The team will be working between the junction of Collington Avenue and the Richmond Avenue junction.

“Access to the road will be restricted for the duration of the works. A diversion route will be in place via B2098, A269, Sea Road, B2182, Sackville Road, Wickham Avenue, Cooden Drive and vice versa. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

“If required, we will put out ‘no parking’ signs and cones on the site to advise where parking is restricted. Please avoid parking in these locations as it will delay our works.

“All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress of the works.

Flooding in Westcourt Drive, Bexhill, on March 5 2024.

“Local bus services have been informed of these works and will be diverted.

“Properties close to the carriageway may experience a temporary disturbance as this can be a noisy process and those properties may experience flashing lights and reversing sirens.”

Last March, the section of Westcourt Drive from the junction with Terminus Avenue to the junction with Cooden Drive was closed to traffic following recent heavy rain, which led to the drainage system being overwhelmed, East Sussex Highways said at the time.

In November 2023, a probe was launched after a video emerged on social media of a bus driving through 3ft of flood water under a bridge at Westcourt Drive.

Flooding in Westcourt Drive, Bexhill, on March 5 2024.

The no 99 Stagecoach bus, which runs from Hastings to Eastbourne, was heading to Eastbourne when it came up against the flooded road under the bridge.

It was captured driving through the water and the video was posted on YouTube on the urban rot channel.

The bus was then seen stopping at a bus stop with passengers disembarking, while water gushed out from the main doors as they opened.

Later several cars were seen attempting to pass through the water under the bridge, some succeeding, while others turning back.