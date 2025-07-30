Bexhill road still shut one month on following emergency closure after 'void in the carriageway' discovered
St Leonards Road was closed to traffic at the end of June.
At the time East Sussex Highways said the closure was due to a 'void in the carriageway'.
The section of road was cordoned off with barriers after the hole was spotted.
The hole was found at the junction with Sea Road.
On East Sussex Highways’ live roadworks alert, it says the road is still shut due to a ‘safety defect repair in the carriageway’.
The entrance to the one-way road is closed. However, diversions to get the rest of the road are in place.
East Sussex Highways has been approached for a comment.