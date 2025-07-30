Bexhill road still shut one month on following emergency closure after 'void in the carriageway' discovered

By Richard Gladstone
Published 30th Jul 2025, 13:23 BST
A road in Bexhill town centre is still closed for repairs more than a month after a ‘void’ was discovered in the middle of the carriageway.

St Leonards Road was closed to traffic at the end of June.

At the time East Sussex Highways said the closure was due to a 'void in the carriageway'.

The section of road was cordoned off with barriers after the hole was spotted.

St Leonards Road, Bexhill

The hole was found at the junction with Sea Road.

On East Sussex Highways’ live roadworks alert, it says the road is still shut due to a ‘safety defect repair in the carriageway’.

The entrance to the one-way road is closed. However, diversions to get the rest of the road are in place.

East Sussex Highways has been approached for a comment.

