A road in Bexhill town centre is still closed for repairs more than a month after a ‘void’ was discovered in the middle of the carriageway.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Leonards Road was closed to traffic at the end of June.

At the time East Sussex Highways said the closure was due to a 'void in the carriageway'.

The section of road was cordoned off with barriers after the hole was spotted.

St Leonards Road, Bexhill

The hole was found at the junction with Sea Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On East Sussex Highways’ live roadworks alert, it says the road is still shut due to a ‘safety defect repair in the carriageway’.

The entrance to the one-way road is closed. However, diversions to get the rest of the road are in place.

East Sussex Highways has been approached for a comment.