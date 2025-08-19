Bognor crossing to get refurbishment

By Henry Bryant
Published 19th Aug 2025, 17:45 BST
Works are set to take place on a puffin crossing in Bognor Regis in September.

Pedestrians on Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, will see improvements as the existing puffin crossing is refurbished from 2 to 12 September 2025, weekdays between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm.

To keep people safe while work is underway, a temporary pedestrian crossing will be in place. Authorities are asking walkers and drivers to take extra care and allow a little extra time for their journeys.

More information is available at one.network.

