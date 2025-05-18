Road closures are in place for the Bognor Prom 10k.

Hundreds of runners will pound the streets today (Sunday, May 18) in the 29th Bognor Prom 10k.

AA Traffic News reported: “Delays expected due to Bognor Prom 10k race with road closures now in place until around 3pm on roads between Felpham Beach, around Bognor town centre and around Marine Park Gardens. All closures are now in place.”

The race is again being staged by Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners in partnership with the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham – who have made many changes this year.

The Bognor Prom 10k runners make their way along their course in the 2024 race | Picture: Neil Cooper

The race village is in the field just behind West Park Cafe and the Junior Fun Run and main 10k had earlier start times – 9am and 10am respectively.

The 2025 race has been awarded gold grade by the British Association of Road Races for event management.

The Bognor Prom 10k has been running since 1994 as an ‘inclusive, fast, flat course’. Runners have been advised to ‘just watch out for the wind on the return leg’.

The race starts at West Park in Aldwick and follows the Bognor Regis esplanade through Felpham, and then returns along the sea front back to West Park.