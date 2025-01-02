Bognor Regis crash: heavy traffic affecting both directions of road
A crash in Bognor Regis has been causing heavy traffic in town this evening (Thursday, January 2).
According to AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news both directions of the B2259 are affected.
AA Traffic News said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on B2259 Chichester Road both ways near Bersted Street.”
The incident was first reported at 5.41pm.
