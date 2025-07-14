Bollards and raised table planned near Worthing's largest junior school to improve safety

Improved crossing facilities for Worthing's largest junior school are proposed, to build on the School Street action designed to make walking, wheeling and cycling to school easier and safer for children.

West Sussex County Council is consulting parents and residents about the Local Transport Improvements Programme and phase two of School Streets as part of the Active Travel to School scheme.

The new proposals aim to further improve school travel and feedback will help finalise the designs for the roads around Thomas A Becket Junior School.

The county council proposes installing build outs with improved crossing facilities at the junction of Wiston Avenue and Glebeside Avenue.

The build outs and footway improvements along Glebeside Avenue would create a gateway to the existing School Street restriction, which bans motorised vehicles during school drop off and collection times.

The council consultation states: "Our proposed improvements build on the success of our School Street Trial, which we ran in 2023 and made permanent in 2024. That trial helped us understand local travel habits and encouraged more active ways of getting to school. We also learned a lot from engaging with pupils and the wider school community.

"We will carefully consider comments received during the consultation and all feedback received will inform the detailed design for the schemes."

Funding has been provided by Active Travel England and additional funding will be sought to implement the proposals based on final design costs following the consultation.

Worthing Borough Council's three Gaisford Ward councillors, John Turley, Henna Chowdhury and Dale Overton, issued a joint response: "We very much welcome the actions WSCC has taken firstly in applying the School Street restrictions and now consulting on these improvements.

"However, we would prefer the raised table option to speed bumps, as the latter have caused issues locally with road surfaces breaking up. Also, we would like to see any tree felled being replaced in the vicinity.”

The aim of the improvements is to encourage parking away from the crossroads junction of Orchard Avenue, Wiston Avenue and Glebeside Avenue.

It would involve the removal of a tree in Glebeside Avenue and repair to the footway, as well as the placing of bollards to protect the footway and crossing areas.

The engagement closes on July 20 and an update on the improvements is expected by September 1.