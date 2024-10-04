Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A boy was injured following a collision in St Leonards.

The incident in Ironlatch Avenue took place yesterday afternoon (Thursday, October 4).

The boy was riding a bike when the collision happened, police said.

Police and the ambulance service were then called to the scene.

Emergency response.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “This was a collision involving a car and a bicycle in Ironlatch Avenue at about 1.50pm. A 12-year-old boy riding the bicycle was injured and was attended to by paramedics. Police are not appealing for further information at this time.”

A spokesperson for SECAmb said: “South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were called to Ironlatch Avenue in St Leonards at approximately 1.50pm on Thursday (October 3) following a report of a collision involving a car and cyclist.

“Crews attended and treated the cyclist at the scene before taking them to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards for further treatment.”