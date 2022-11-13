Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Friday night (November 11).

Sussex Police said a 14-year-old boy was walking along The Strand in Goring, near the junction of Coleridge Road, when he was struck by a silver BMW 530 around 8.20pm.

He suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to Worthing Hospital for treatment.

Emergency services news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the car also hit a lamppost and the wall of a residential property. The occupants then fled the scene prior to police attendance, police added.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who saw a silver BMW 530 being driven in or around the area at that time.