Boy, 17, seriously injured in late-night West Sussex collision on A24
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the scene near the Hop Oast roundabout at about 10.45pm on Saturday, July 13.
“A single vehicle Audi S1 left the southbound carriageway during the incident.
“The driver, a 20-year-old local man, was taken to the East Surrey Hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.
“Officers are investigating, and want witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage of vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.
“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing: [email protected] and quote Operation Winston.”
Part of the A24 in West Sussex remains closed this morning following the collision last night.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A24 both ways between B2237 Worthing Road (Hop Oast Park And Ride Roundabout) and A264 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout) following a serious accident involving two vehicles late last night.”