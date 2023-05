Train passengers heading out to watch today’s match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton at the Amex face delays this afternoon (Sunday, May 21) due to an incident.

Southern, which runs the services, said via Twitter that some lines in and out of the station are blocked.

It said: “Due to a points failure at Brighton some lines are blocked. Services running to and from this station will be delayed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please allow extra time to complete your journey this afternoon, and check live journey planners before heading to your station.”

The Brighton vs Southampton match in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium in Falmer is due to start at 2pm.