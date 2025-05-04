Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle: Severe delays on A27 ahead of match
Ahead of the Seagulls game at the Amex at 2pm, the AA has reported there are severe delays of 16 minutes on A27 Eastbound between A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off) and Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) with an average speed.
The AA also reported that One lane is closed due to construction on A27 both ways between the A27 / A23 / Vale Avenue and A27 / Carden Avenue / Crowhurst Road (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction).
One lane is also closed due to construction on the A27 westbound at A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off).
The delays come after buses have replace trains between Brighton and Worthing/ Littlehampton all day on Sunday.
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Engineering works will affect services between London Victoria and Littlehampton, and between Brighton and Portsmouth/Southampton.
“All lines between Brighton and Littlehampton will be closed.
"Buses will replace trains between Brighton and Worthing/Littlehampton.
“Services will run to an amended timetable between Littlehampton and Portsmouth/Southampton.
“Paper tickets will be accepted on Brighton & Hove bus routes, 1, 2, 6, 7, 46, and 49.”
