Brighton and Hove railway lines briefly blocked to fix signalling system fault - delays expected

Some will be delayed by around 20 minutes due to the railway fault.

At 7.16 am, Southern Rail released a statement on X, which read: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Brighton and Hove, trains will need to run at reduced speeds.

"You can continue to use your planned route, however please allow up to 10 minutes more time to arrive at your destination.”

Around 10 minutes later, another statement from the company said: “Some trains may also be diverted to Preston Park where they may terminate, or turn back and continue into Brighton.

Train lines were briefly blocked to allow a signalling issue to be fixed.

"Ticket acceptance is in place on alternative Southern services on any reasonable route, and on Thameslink services between Preston Park and Brighton.”

Due to the issue, the lines between Hove and Brighton were blocked as engineers dealt with the problem.

A later statement from Southern Rail read: “The lines between Hove and Brighton were briefly blocked to grant engineers access to the rail equipment.

"They have successfully rectified the fault and trains have resumed running in either direction in this area.

"Some services have been delayed by up to 20 minutes due to this signalling issue, so please continue to allow extra time to arrive at your destination.”