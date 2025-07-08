Brighton crash: road partially blocked and slow traffic reported
There have been reports of a collision in Brighton this morning (Tuesday, July 8).
AA Traffiic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the crash happened on Edward Street and was first reported at 7am.
AA Traffiic News said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on Edward Street Eastbound at High Street.”
