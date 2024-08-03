Road closures and restrictions have been announced for Brighton & Hove Pride 2024.

Brighton and Hove City Council said there will be closures across the city on both Saturday and Sunday (August 3-4), while Southern rail has announced that trains and stations will be ‘extremely busy’.

The road closure information has been posted at www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/brighton-hove-pride-2024/road-closures-and-restrictions-pride-2024.

Saturday, August 3: Closures for the parade (9am-4pm)

Kingsway - Grand Avenue to Kings Road - Eastbound

Kingsway – Kings Road to Waterloo Street - Westbound

Kings Road

Grand Junction Road - Westbound

West Street

North Street

Castle Square

Old Steine

Marlborough Place

Gloucester Place

St George’s Place

York Place

London Road

Preston Road - from New England Road to Stanford Avenue

Stanford Avenue - Preston Road to Beaconsfield Villas

Beaconsfield Road - Close slip lane & Bus Lane at Preston Circus

Pride Village Party road closures (10am Saturday to 1am Sunday and then 11am Sunday to 4am Monday)

St James’s Street

Steine Street

Manchester Street

Charles Street

Broad Street

Madeira Place

Camelford Street

Margaret Street

Wentworth Street

New Steine

Rock Place

Pavilion Street

Prince’s Street

George Street

Dorset Gardens

High Street - (from St James’s Street to Ardingly Street)

Chapel Street – (from St James’s Street to Ardingly Street)

Cavendish Street

Ardingly Street – (from St James’s Street Mews to High Street)