Brighton & Hove Pride 2024: road closures announced for huge annual celebration
Brighton and Hove City Council said there will be closures across the city on both Saturday and Sunday (August 3-4), while Southern rail has announced that trains and stations will be ‘extremely busy’.
The road closure information has been posted at www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/brighton-hove-pride-2024/road-closures-and-restrictions-pride-2024.
Saturday, August 3: Closures for the parade (9am-4pm)
Kingsway - Grand Avenue to Kings Road - Eastbound
Kingsway – Kings Road to Waterloo Street - Westbound
Kings Road
Grand Junction Road - Westbound
West Street
North Street
Castle Square
Old Steine
Marlborough Place
Gloucester Place
St George’s Place
York Place
London Road
Preston Road - from New England Road to Stanford Avenue
Stanford Avenue - Preston Road to Beaconsfield Villas
Beaconsfield Road - Close slip lane & Bus Lane at Preston Circus
Pride Village Party road closures (10am Saturday to 1am Sunday and then 11am Sunday to 4am Monday)
St James’s Street
Steine Street
Manchester Street
Charles Street
Broad Street
Madeira Place
Camelford Street
Margaret Street
Wentworth Street
New Steine
Rock Place
Pavilion Street
Prince’s Street
George Street
Dorset Gardens
High Street - (from St James’s Street to Ardingly Street)
Chapel Street – (from St James’s Street to Ardingly Street)
Cavendish Street
Ardingly Street – (from St James’s Street Mews to High Street)