Brighton match at Amex Stadium: heavy traffic on A27 and nearby roads due to game against Marseille

There are delays on the A27 near Brighton this evening (Thursday, December 14), due to a football match.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Dec 2023, 18:43 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 18:44 GMT
The Brighton and Hove Albion V Marseille game kicks off at 8pm.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that the delays are due to traffic heading to the match at the AmEx on A27 Eastbound at Carden Avenue (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). It added that there are delays on the B2123 (The Drove) as well. The gates for the match opened at 6pm.

