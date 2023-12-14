Brighton match at Amex Stadium: heavy traffic on A27 and nearby roads due to game against Marseille
There are delays on the A27 near Brighton this evening (Thursday, December 14), due to a football match.
The Brighton and Hove Albion V Marseille game kicks off at 8pm.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said that the delays are due to traffic heading to the match at the AmEx on A27 Eastbound at Carden Avenue (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). It added that there are delays on the B2123 (The Drove) as well. The gates for the match opened at 6pm.