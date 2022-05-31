British Airways strike ballot begins as Heathrow faces summer holiday havoc

Hundreds of GMB members working as Heathrow check in staff and ground staff will ballot over whether to walk out during the summer holiday period.
The ballot ends on Thursday, June 23 with the result expected the same day.
The Heathrow workers are furious because a ten per cent pay cut imposed on them during the pandemic has not been reinstated – despite bosses having their pre-Covid pay rates reinstated.
While other BA workers have been given a 10 per cent bonus, the check in staff have had nothing.
Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, said: “All these workers want is the pay they had taken from them during the pandemic thanks to BA’s cruel fire and rehire policy.
“Bosses have had it back, other workers have been given it back so why not these loyal Heathrow workers?
“These loyal workers have suffered terrible abuse while keeping passengers moving as staff shortages and IT failures nearly brought the airport to a standstill.
“It’s time they claimed what’s rightfully theirs.
“If BA wants to avoid industrial action that could ruin many summer holidays, they need to give it to them.”
