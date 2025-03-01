Southern has announced that a broken down train is blocking some lines in Sussex today (Saturday, March 1).

The company announced on X at 9.26am: “Due to a fault on a train at Oxted, some lines towards Uckfield and East Grinstead are blocked. Please make sure to check your journey if you're planning on travelling this morning.”

People can check the departure board at www.southernrailway.com/Travel-information/Plan-your-journey/live-departures-and-arrivals.

They said: “We’re working to gather more information on this incident and how it will affect our services.”

At 9.45am Southern said: “We’d advise delaying travel between Oxted, East Grinstead and Uckfield until later this morning. If you do travel now you’ll need to use an alternative route, and should allow at least an extra 90 minutes of extra time. We’re organising ticket acceptance and will advise on this shortly, so in the meantime.”

People can check their alternative route at www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates/alternative-route-maps.

At 9.51am Southern added: “The train which has caused this disruption is now broken down and still blocking some lines. This train has come to a stop just after Oxted station, near Hurst Green. We have requested replacement buses to assist with your journey, which will be advertised in journey planners once confirmed.”

Southern announced at 11.13am that the train that was blocking the line has now been moved. They said: “We're working to recover the service timetable. We’d still advise you allow at least an extra 60 minutes for your journey as services are still disrupted.”

UPDATE: Southern said at 12.21pm said: “Disruption caused by a broken down train earlier today at Oxted has now ended.”