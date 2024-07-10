Brookleigh development Isaacs Lane works: full road closure July 26 to 29 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On behalf of Homes England, John Sisk & Son is carrying out network connection and highway works along Isaacs Lane, Burgess Hill until Saturday 31st August 2024.

To enable Sisk to progress its road surfacing works, a full road closure of Isaacs Lane will be required from 22:00 Friday 26th July through to 05:00 Monday 29th July 2024 and is also likely to be required from 22:00 Friday 2nd August through to 05:00 Monday 5th August 2024.

These essential works are required to facilitate the construction of the new junction which will provide access to the Brookleigh development. To undertake the works safely but also keep one lane open for traffic, temporary traffic lights are in place on Isaacs Lane until Saturday 31st August 2024.

To enable Sisk to progress road surfacing works, a full road closure will be required from 22:00 Friday 26th July through to 05:00 Monday 29th July 2024 meaning that Isaacs Lane will be closed in both directions, except for resident, pedestrian and emergency access. The works will take place around the clock that weekend, to ensure they are completed as quickly as possible. A further full road closure of Isaacs Lane is also likely from 22:00

Map showing the Isaacs Lane full road closure in red and the WSCC diversion route in blue

Friday 2nd August through to 05:00 Monday 5th August 2024 in case the works cannot be completed over the first weekend. West Sussex County Council, as the Highways Authority, has specified a diversion route in place for vehicles which will be clearly displayed with signage and can be viewed by searching PJ011PSI3550_9 on the live traffic works map here: Causeway one.network. Please find a map of the closure and diversion attached.

The network connection and highway improvement works form part of Brookleigh’s Eastern Bridge and Link Road, which will join Freeks Lane to Isaacs Lane, delivered in accordance with the associated planning consent DM/20/3247. Formal notice of the works has been submitted to and approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

When complete, Homes England’s flagship Brookleigh development in the north of Burgess Hill will provide 3,500 new homes (with 30% affordable), three new schools, a new employment hub, public parks, and an extension to Bedelands Nature Reserve.