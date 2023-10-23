Burgess Hill crash: reports of incident involving one vehicle on Keymer Road
There have been reports of a crash in Burgess Hill this morning (Monday, September 23).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash, one vehicle involved on Keymer Road at B2113 Folders Lane. On the roundabout.”
The incident was first reported at 9.55am. The AA Traffic News map is showing show traffic at the roundabout.