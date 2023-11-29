BREAKING

There has been a collision on a busy Burgess Hill road this morning (Wednesday, November 29).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Nov 2023, 07:54 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 07:54 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash, a single vehicle involved on Leylands Park both ways from Leylands Road to Maple Drive.”

The incident was first reported at 7.19am and the AA said traffic is coping well.

