Burgess Hill crash: single vehicle incident affecting road both ways
There has been a collision on a busy Burgess Hill road this morning (Wednesday, November 29).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of crash, a single vehicle involved on Leylands Park both ways from Leylands Road to Maple Drive.”
The incident was first reported at 7.19am and the AA said traffic is coping well.