Burgess Hill footpath set to close for one month for gas mains work

A footpath in Burgess Hill is set to close for one month for gas mains work.

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) said the Gatehouse Lane to Sussex Way footpath will close from Monday, September 29, until October 31.

The (Temporary Closure) Order 2025 can be seen at publicnoticeportal.uk.

The notice said: “The closure of this route is due to allow gas mains to be replaced in safety.”

Gatehouse Lane in Burgess Hill. Photo: Google Street View

It continued: “During the operative periods of this Order alternative routes for vehicles will be indicated on site. Access to properties on the affected length of road will be maintained at all times. Any queries about the effect of the Order on traffic using the highway should be directed to the WSCC Contact Centre, telephone number 01243 642105.”

The reference is TTRO-2553-MM.

