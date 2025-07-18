Burgess Hill road closure to continue until late August for emergency works by Southern Water

A road closure in Burgess Hill is set to continue until August 25 as Southern Water carries out works.

A notice at one.network said traffic is not allowed to go through Silverdale Road but emergency access will be maintained at all times.

The description said: “Emergency works due to burst sewer.”

A diversion is currently in place going along Alexandra Road, Ferndale Road, Keymer Road and Hoadley’s Corner.

An AA Traffic News notice at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said work is taking place both directions between B2113 Keymer Road and Glendale Road.

