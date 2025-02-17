Burst water main fixed after low water pressure in East Sussex village but another leak has been reported

A burst water main has been fixed after a report of low water pressure in Plumpton on Monday morning, February 17.

South East Water said at 6.26am on Monday that the issue was affecting the Lewes Road area with postcode BN7 3AR.

They said: “We’re really sorry to those of you who have no water or low water pressure. We are looking into the cause as a priority. Please be assured that we are working as quickly as possible to get your supply back up and running as soon as we can.”

The announcement at www.southeastwater.co.uk/help/works-and-outages came after reports of a burst water main at the nearby A275 north of Lewes. Sussex Traffic Watch on X said at 7.51am: “Burst water main reported between Offham and Chailey.”

There is a report of low water pressure in Plumpton this morning (Monday, February 14). Photo: Google Street View

At 5.15am on Tuesday, February 18, South East Water said: “The Street, Offham, Lewes, East Sussex. Good news! Our team on site has now completed the repair to the burst water main and you should now see your taps flowing as normal. Your water may also appear cloudy, or white. If you fill a glass of water and it clears from the bottom upwards then this means your water is just a little more aerated than usual. If your water looks brown in colour, please don't worry as it is not harmful. This happens when small particles of iron within the mains are disturbed. Simply run from your cold kitchen tap until the water is clear. Once again, we're really sorry about the disruption. Thank you for bearing with us.”

But at 8am on Tuesday South East Water also announced: “Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, East Sussex (BN27 3QF): We are aware of a reported leak at this location under reference number 62313889. We’re really sorry to those of you who have no water or low water pressure. Please be assured that we are working as quickly as possible to get your supply back up and running as soon as we can.”