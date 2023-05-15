Edit Account-Sign Out
Burst water main in Newhaven causes flooding

A burst Newhaven water main has caused flooding in Avis Way.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 15th May 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:11 BST

It was was first reported at 1am on Sunday, May 14,

Traffic management has been set up and repair work is under way to fix the pipe.

South East water issued an apology. Charles Healey, regional network manager for South East Water, said: “We’re sorry to customers affected by the burst water main in Avis Way, Newhaven. Traffic management has been set up on site to allow us to repair the pipe, and we have expert technicians on route to begin the repair.

Burst water main in Newhaven leads to flooding. Photo: Sean MacLeodBurst water main in Newhaven leads to flooding. Photo: Sean MacLeod
“We know leaks and bursts are frustrating for residents, and we are working quickly to stem the flow of water and get the pipe repaired. We would like to thank the community for their patience.”

Councillor Sean MacLeod said: “I will be writing to South East Water as the amount of water being lost here is eye watering.”

