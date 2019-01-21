Burst water main on A22 in Hailsham affects hundreds and causes delays

A burst water main in Hailsham has affected hundreds of homes and is causing delays on a busy A-road.

According to traffic reports, the A22 Hailsham Bypass is partially blocked due to a water main that burst on the A-road over the weekend, causing slow traffic.

A burst water main is causing delays

Soon after 9am yesterday, South East Water recorded a message to customers which stated that the burst water main was affecting customers in the BN26 post code, who could be experiencing no water or low water pressure.

The message said: "We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and reassure customers that we are working hard to fix the leak as soon as possible."

According to traffic reports, it is causing traffic northbound between the A27 Polegate bypass at the Cop Hall Roundabout and A271 Lower Horsebridge at the Boship Roundabout.

A spokesman for South East Water has been approached for more information.