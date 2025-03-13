Bus catches fire in West Sussex; main road partially blocked with congestion
A main road in West Sussex is partially blocked due to a bus fire this morning (Thursday, March 13), according to reports.
The AA said the incident was first reported at around 8.10am today.
The fire is causing congestion in the area.
The incident happened in Haywards Heath and is affecting the A272.
On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to a bus fire on A272 Rocky Lane both ways near Wivelsfield Road (Foxhill Roundabout). Congestion to the Lower Village Roundabout, halfway back to the Birch Hotel Roundabout, and north back along Fox Hill.”
We will have more as we get it.