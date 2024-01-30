Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stagecoach said a number of its routes have been diverted until resurfacing works are completed.

Harrow Lane is a main link to the Conquest Hospital on The Ridge from the west of the town and buses along the affected road stop at a number of schools.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: "The condition of the road surface has deteriorated in recent months. We alerted East Sussex Highways in November and we understand an assessment of the road surface was carried out recently. To prevent damage to buses we've had to make the decision to reroute our services away from the affected area until resurfacing works are completed."

Stagecoach said bus routes 21, 95, 98, 98A, 100, 101, 342, 349 and 359 will divert via Little Ridge Avenue and Hillside Road between Towerscroft Avenue and Conquest Hospital in both directions.

The company added that temporary bus stops are located in Little Ridge Avenue near to Harrow Lane. School day route 384 will start and finish at the Maplehurst Road bus stops on The Ridge, it said.