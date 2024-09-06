Bus route which serves East Sussex extended to Eastbourne
From September 22, Brighton and Hove Buses Route 28 will extend through to Eastbourne in the early mornings, evenings and on Sundays and public holidays, connecting with Hailsham, Hellingly, Laughton, Falmer and Lewes instead of just the daytime.
This will see Route 28 run its full length every day of the week.
The extension comes after improvements to the Regency Routes as part of the East Sussex Bus Service Improvement Plan last year, made in conjunction with the county council and Department for Transport.
Brighton and Hove Buses confirmed that ‘many route 28 users asked for improvements to be made.’
Nick Hill, commercial director at Brighton and Hove Buses, said: “We’re extremely pleased to introduce these improvements to our popular Regency Route 28.
"The improved operating periods serving Eastbourne will provide even more connections for passengers across our network.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.