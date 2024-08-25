Buses to replace evening trains between Polegate, Eastbourne and Hastings today (August 25)

By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Aug 2024, 15:05 BST
Buses will replace trains on routes between London Victoria / Haywards Heath / Brighton and Eastbourne / Hastings from 10.30pm tonight, according to Southern Rail.

This comes after buses replaced some early morning services today (August 25), while Southern Rail stuff conduct engineering work on the line.

Customers can find the location of their bus replacement service by checking station signs and searching for the station using the National Rail website’s search function.

Customers are also advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual on these services and operate on different timings compared to rail services. They should therefore leave extra time for their journeys where possible.

