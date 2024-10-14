Buses to replace late night trains for Brighton, Chichester, Bognor and Worthing today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southern rail announced that buses will replace late-night trains on some East and West Sussex lines this week from Monday to Thursday.

Due to engineering works that took place from Monday, October 14 and lasting until Thursday, October 17, buses will replace late-night trains on some East and West Sussex lines.

Routes affected include Southern between London Victoria and Worthing, Chichester, Bognor Regis, between Brighton and West Worthing, Portsmouth Harbour, and between Haywards Heath and Worthing.

After 23:30 each night, trains between London Victoria, Worthing and Chichester will be diverted to run to and from Brighton instead.

Replacement buses will run between Brighton and Worthing, West Worthing, Chichester.

Additionally, the 22:52 Portsmouth to Brighton service will terminate at Littlehampton. A replacement bus will run from Littlehampton to Brighton, starting from Littlehampton at 23:53 and calling at all stations.