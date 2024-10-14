Buses to replace late night trains for Brighton, Chichester, Bognor and Worthing today

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 14th Oct 2024, 07:31 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 08:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Southern rail announced that buses will replace late-night trains on some East and West Sussex lines this week from Monday to Thursday.

Due to engineering works that took place from Monday, October 14 and lasting until Thursday, October 17, buses will replace late-night trains on some East and West Sussex lines.

Routes affected include Southern between London Victoria and Worthing, Chichester, Bognor Regis, between Brighton and West Worthing, Portsmouth Harbour, and between Haywards Heath and Worthing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After 23:30 each night, trains between London Victoria, Worthing and Chichester will be diverted to run to and from Brighton instead.

Bus replacements are set to be in place for late-night trains on some East and West Sussex lines this week.Bus replacements are set to be in place for late-night trains on some East and West Sussex lines this week.
Bus replacements are set to be in place for late-night trains on some East and West Sussex lines this week.

Replacement buses will run between Brighton and Worthing, West Worthing, Chichester.

Additionally, the 22:52 Portsmouth to Brighton service will terminate at Littlehampton. A replacement bus will run from Littlehampton to Brighton, starting from Littlehampton at 23:53 and calling at all stations.

Related topics:BrightonBusesBognorLondon Victoria

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice