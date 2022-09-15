The statement comes after Heathrow Airport confirmed that flights will be disrupted on Monday, September 19 - the day of the funeral.

Flights to and from Heathrow were disrupted yesterday (Wednesday, September 14) to ensure silence over Central London during the ceremonial procession.

British Airways confirmed that 16 of its flights were cancelled yesterday due to restrictions over London air space.

It will be ‘business as usual’ at Gatwick Airport on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, according to an airport spokesperson. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “We are operating business as usual, so not expecting any operational impact.”

A Heathrow spokesperson confirmed that the airport anticipates ‘further changes to the Heathrow operation’ on the day of the Queen’s funeral, which is also a bank holiday.

Individual airlines will contact passengers if flights are altered on Monday, according to the airport

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Out of respect for the period of mourning following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Heathrow will be making appropriate alterations to our operation.

“We anticipate further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday 19 September, when Her Majesty’s funeral is due to take place, and will communicate those in more detail over coming days.

“We apologise for the disruption these changes cause, as we work to limit the impact on the upcoming events.”

London City Airport, which is located in the London Borough of Newham, six miles east of Central London, is also anticipating ‘further changes’ to its flight schedule on Monday.