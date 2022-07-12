Busy St Leonards road to close for 3 weeks for resurfacing work

Queensway, between Combe Valley Way and Napier Road, will be closed to traffic from Monday, July 18 to keep workers and the public safe.

The road closure will be in place from 8am to 5pm on weekdays only and a signposted diversion route will be in place.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “Queensway is a busy road which carries a lot of traffic and has suffered from wear and tear as a result. This work will result in a smoother drive for motorists using this road.

“We appreciate the disruption a daytime road closure will cause, but this is necessary to enable us to carry out the work safely and quickly and to use materials that will better resist the future wear and tear of the heavy traffic using this road. We hope to minimise the impact on residents by ensuring the road is reopened for the weekends.”

Full details of the work and diversions can be found on the East Sussex Highways website.

The section of Queensway, from the junction with Napier Road to the junction with Whitworth Road, will also undergo work later this year as part of a county-wide surface dressing programme.