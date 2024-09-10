The emergency services responded to a serious collision on the A280 at Long Furlong on Monday morning (September 9).

Sussex Police said a driver sadly died at the scene of the incident, which happened shortly before 6am and involved a lorry and a car.

West Sussex Highways reported on social media that a road closure was put in place at the junction on the A280 with the A27, as ‘requested by the police’.

In an update at 2.20pm on Tuesday, a highways spokesperson said: “Long Furlong (A280) is still currently closed following a vehicle fire early yesterday morning. Works will continue today and tomorrow. The road will remain closed until these works are complete. Please check back here for updates.”

Twenty-four hours later, the highways department announced: “Long Furlong (A280) is still currently closed following a vehicle fire early yesterday morning. Works will continue today and tomorrow. The road will remain closed until these works are complete.”

West Sussex Highways told Sussex World that – due to damage sustained to the carriageway – resurfacing work was required before the road could be safely re-opened again.

This work was programmed from Wednesday so the road would not be re-opened again until Thursday ‘at the earliest’. The council added: “We thank people for their patience and understanding.”

The highways team announced at 4.30pm on Wednesday that work is ‘well underway’ and ‘we will have the road open by Thursday morning rush hour’.

Video posted on Facebook shortly after 6am on Thursday showed the road was open and traffic was moving.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported: “A280 Long Furlong: speed sensors reporting road reopened after Monday’s serious RTC.”

How did the incident unfold?

West Sussex Fire and Rescue released a statement at 6.30am on Monday, which read: “Long Furlong is closed in both directions at Findon this morning after a road traffic collision. Crews from Worthing Fire Station and Storrington are in attendance. Please avoid the area for the time being.”

An AA traffic map showed that traffic was building along the A27 in Worthing and the A24 in Findon too.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services are responding to a serious collision on the A280 at Long Furlong. It happened shortly before 6am and involved a lorry and a car.

"The road is closed in both directions from the A24 at Findon to the A27 near Durrington. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes."

Sussex Police has since revealed it was a fatal collision and the force is ‘appealing for witnesses and information’.

"The collision involving a Kia Sportage and a lorry happened shortly before 6am on Monday, September 9,” a police spokesperson said.

"Sadly, the driver of the Kia was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Whilst officers are investigating the incident, the A280 remains closed between the A24 at Findon and the A27 at Durrington.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant information, such as dashcam footage, are asked to report it to Sussex Police.

Information can be reported online, or by emailing [email protected] and quoting Operation Hemsworth.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “[We] were called at just after 6am on Monday (September 9) to a collision involving a car and lorry on the A280 at Long Furlong.

“Two ambulances and a critical care vehicle were sent to the scene.

“Sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the lorry – a man in his 50’s – was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to Worthing Hospital for further treatment.”

