Call for action as Newhaven ring road water leak continues: ‘it has now been over three months’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lib Dem councillor Sean MacLeod said South East Water is continuing to ‘kick the can down the road’, adding that the leak was first reported on February 10.
He said: “I express my deep concern regarding the ongoing water wastage, particularly in the current climatic conditions we face. South East Water’s handling of this situation has been disappointing, despite their assurances that the leak would be repaired. It has now been over three months since the initial report, and the issue persists.
“It is imperative that these companies uphold their responsibilities and demonstrate effective action in addressing such matters. South East Water must provide a definitive timeline for the resolution of this problem.”
The leak is near the junction of South Way and Riverside North and there were reports in April of traffic splashing people walking by.
The Sussex Express previously reported that the leak was due to be repaired on Tuesday, April 2, but South East Water were unable to complete the works.
South East Water’s Head of Regional Operations, Matthew Dean, said: “We’re sorry to residents for the water leak on the Newhaven Ring Road. We have temporarily repaired the pipe as best as possible to stop water from being lost. We’re working with the local highway authority to plan dates to complete the full repair and will update the community as soon as it is programmed in. We know leaks can be frustrating, and fixing them remains a top priority for us. We thank you for your patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.