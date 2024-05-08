Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lib Dem councillor Sean MacLeod said South East Water is continuing to ‘kick the can down the road’, adding that the leak was first reported on February 10.

He said: “I express my deep concern regarding the ongoing water wastage, particularly in the current climatic conditions we face. South East Water’s handling of this situation has been disappointing, despite their assurances that the leak would be repaired. It has now been over three months since the initial report, and the issue persists.

“It is imperative that these companies uphold their responsibilities and demonstrate effective action in addressing such matters. South East Water must provide a definitive timeline for the resolution of this problem.”

The Sussex Express previously reported that the leak was due to be repaired on Tuesday, April 2, but South East Water were unable to complete the works.