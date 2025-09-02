A petition has been launched calling for the reopening of a road in St Leonards once the Queensway Gateway Road works are completed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 400 people have so far signed the online petition, which is urging East Sussex Highways to reopen Maplehurst Road.

Vicky Carr, who set up the petition, said: “Every day, the frustration grows as I find myself stuck in traffic for 20 to 30 minutes on Westfield Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The two-way temporary traffic lights already make the commute challenging, with long lines and extended wait times. Once the roadworks are completed on the Queensway and more traffic lights are installed, the situation is likely to worsen. This is not just my concern; this issue affects everyone who commutes through this area daily.

Maplehurst Road in St Leonards. Picture taken in October 2024

“The importance of keeping Maplehurst Road fully open cannot be overstated. It serves as a significant thoroughfare for residents, workers, and emergency services in our community. By reopening it immediately upon the completion of the Queensway roadworks, we can alleviate much of the congestion that plagues our roads.

“Traffic congestion leads to not only increased travel time but also environmental concerns and stress for drivers. According to studies, idling in traffic for prolonged periods contributes significantly to air pollution, increasing carbon emissions by as much as 15 to 30 per cent. This is detrimental to our environment and our health.

“We urge the local council and transport authorities to commit to reopening Maplehurst Road in its entirety once the Queensway roadworks are completed. This move will ensure that traffic flows more smoothly across the area, reducing overall congestion and improving commute times for thousands of residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporary traffic lights were removed on the A21 in Sedlescombe Road North on Monday (September 1).

East Sussex Highways said the move was made in a bid to ease congestion amid the ongoing Queensway Gateway Road works.

It comes after it announced the opening of the road, which was due to be completed nine years ago, has been delayed again.

The petition can be found at www.change.org/p/reopen-maplehurst-road-upon-completion-of-queensway-roadworks.

East Sussex Highways has been approached for a comment.