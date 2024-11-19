Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southern Rail has announced that there are reports of a fire near the railway in West Sussex this evening (Tuesday, November 19).

Southern said on X at 5.27pm: “We have been made aware of a fire near the railway suspected to involve gas cylinders between Barnham and Chichester. Trains in this area will go slower then usual in this area, but for now, some lines are closed. More information to follow.”

They added at 5.39pm: “ This will cause trains to face delays, cancellations and alterations when running on the below routes in both directions; Brighton – Bognor Regis/Southampton Central/Portsmouth; London Victoria - Southampton Central.”

An update at https://www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/service-updates said: “A fire near the railway suspected to involve gas cylinders between Barnham and Bognor Regis / Chichester means all lines are blocked. Trains running through these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 8pm.”

It added: “ou may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”

An update from Southern at 5.55pm said: “Trains that run through this area will be delayed by up to 15 minutes – please allow extra time to complete your journey. You will not need to use an alternative route to complete your journey, but it will take longer then usual.”

UPDATE: Southern said at 6.10pm: “Trains are able to run through on all lines in this area. You just may notice you are going slower then usual, or, your train is on a different platform. If you are travelling from Portsmouth/Havant, towards London, your ticket will be accepted on South Western Railway services in this area at no additional cost.”